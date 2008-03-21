Dragon Ball Z: Burst Limit In Action

Atari's first Dragon Ball Z outing on the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 is looking damn good, and pretty fast to boot. Guys yelling speed lines, giant hair - it's all there. Of course there won't be a truly accurate DBZ fighter until matches actually take 90 minutes and are comprised of 75% nonsensical dialogue, but then again I suppose striving for authenticity isn't always a good thing. We'll know for sure come June!