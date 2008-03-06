Dragonball Movie Delay Shocker!

Oh noes! The eagerly anticipated, likely to stink Dragonball live action film has been delayed. According to website ComingSoon.net, the Twentieth Century Fox motion picture has been moved from August 15, 2008 to April 1 April 3, 2009. Meaning? We'll have to wait that much longer to make fun of it. The reason for the delay has something to do with Dragonball being released against other movies like Star Wars: The Clone Wars. We believe it has something to do with the movie sucking. Really, why not just release it straight-to-DVD and be done with it?

No Dragonball Movie [ComingSoon via Anime News Network][Pic]