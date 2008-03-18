Dreamcast Rez Beta "K-Project" Released

Before there was Rez, there was K-Project. That was the early code name for Tetsuya Mizuguchi and United Game Artists' musical shooter, a project that evolved over time to be very different from its original concept. While the early versions of the game may only exist on someone's hard drive, a pre-release version, then known also as Project Eden and Vibes, has been released by an anonymous source as a bootable Dreamcast disc image.
The Dreamcast version of K-Project features a different soundtrack and a slew of other differences from the retail version. Collectors and Rez enthusiasts should put the Dreamcast back on the shelf and take a look.
K-Project (Rez Beta) Dumped [Lost Levels via Siliconera]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink