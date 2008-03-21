The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Dreamfall Journeys To Xbox Originals Library Next Week

The line-up of Xbox Originals for Xbox 360 will add one more next Monday, when Dreamfall: The Longest Journey hits Live Marketplace. Funcom's adventure game sequel to The Longest Journey divided critics, but won some praise, apparently warranting its "Game of the Year" distinction. Of course, that may just be marketing. If you're into it, 1200 Microsoft Points will make it yours. If you're not sold, there's plenty of information at the official Xbox site.

Dreamfall: The Longest Journey [Xbox.com]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles