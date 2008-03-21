Dreamfall Journeys To Xbox Originals Library Next Week

The line-up of Xbox Originals for Xbox 360 will add one more next Monday, when Dreamfall: The Longest Journey hits Live Marketplace. Funcom's adventure game sequel to The Longest Journey divided critics, but won some praise, apparently warranting its "Game of the Year" distinction. Of course, that may just be marketing. If you're into it, 1200 Microsoft Points will make it yours. If you're not sold, there's plenty of information at the official Xbox site.

Dreamfall: The Longest Journey [Xbox.com]