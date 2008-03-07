DS Game for Star Gazers Nerds

This one's for you, stargazers! Japanese magazine Hoshi Navi announced that they will be releasing DS star observation software Starry Sky Navi this summer. The cartridge will have a built-in tilt sensor that will make it easier for users to hold their DSes up in the air and wave them around like they just don't care find stars in the night sky. The game has an astronomical encyclopedia, and it also can simulate different night sky views — for example, next year's Hawaiian solar eclipse. Pretty neat! For a non-game.

