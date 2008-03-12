DualShock 3: $US 50 Pre-Order On Amazon

Not many of us were all that happy about the announcement of Sony's DualShock 3 costing Americans a fat $US 55 retail. However, Amazon has already priced the controller lower, charging just $US 49.99 with free Super Saver shipping. That's still a bit more than the "why didn't it just come bundled with my PS3 in the first place" price than many of us wanted to pay, but such is life.



