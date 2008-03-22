Dungeon Siege DVD Dated

For those of you who decided that the theatre just wasn't the right place to thoroughly enjoy Uwe Boll's In The Name of the King: A Dungeon Siege Tale, Fox Home Entertainment has some great news for you. While normally you'd expect to have to wait a good six months before a quality film such as this made it to DVD, Fox is rushing it into the hands of eager fans on April 15th, complete with deleted scenes (he DELETED some?), a behind the scenes featurette, and trailers. All of this for a suggested retail price of $US 27.98, which translated into Wal-Mart money is roughly $US 14.99. Rejoice, movie fans! Our long, nightmarish wait is soon over!
