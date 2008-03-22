The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Dungeon Siege DVD Dated

For those of you who decided that the theatre just wasn't the right place to thoroughly enjoy Uwe Boll's In The Name of the King: A Dungeon Siege Tale, Fox Home Entertainment has some great news for you. While normally you'd expect to have to wait a good six months before a quality film such as this made it to DVD, Fox is rushing it into the hands of eager fans on April 15th, complete with deleted scenes (he DELETED some?), a behind the scenes featurette, and trailers. All of this for a suggested retail price of $US 27.98, which translated into Wal-Mart money is roughly $US 14.99. Rejoice, movie fans! Our long, nightmarish wait is soon over!

