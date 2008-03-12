Dyack Wants Better Game Stories

Denis Dyack is not happy about your run-of-the-mill video game plot line. Not at all! He wants better. He wants more. Says Dyack:

I think stories like [the ones in the books]Hyperion or Altered Carbon or very serious science fiction — we need to get stories to that level in the video game industry... Bubblegum stories are OK, but there's no reason we can't aspire to do more for those who want to do more. Certainly there's room for everything. If Too Human can say anything, it's that it can be done, and we should at least attempt to try.

We should also attempt to try and get games out in a timely manner.

"Not Acceptable" [Multiplayer]