EA Drops 360 NCAA Bracket Pack

Now this is what downloadable content is all about right here. EA Sports has just released a Selection Sunday Bracket Pack for the Xbox 360, which updates their March Madness 08 with the full 65-team NCAA Tournament Bracket, complete with accurate seedings and updated team rankings, just in time for the opening round game between Coppin State and Mount St. Mary's. Players will be able to easily simulate the tournament, or simply pick their favourite team and play all the way to the final, which takes place in the authentically recreated Alamodome court in San Antonio Texas. Other extras in the pack included over 25 alternate uniforms for the top teams in the tourney, and The University of Oregon's McArthur Court, which was chose via fan voting at the recent College Campus Tour. All of this for only 400 Microsoft points - not bad all things considered. Hit the jump for more details, including EA's official simulated Final Four teams.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.—(BUSINESS WIRE)—Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:ERTS) announced today that the authentic 65-team NCAA® Tournament bracket and additional new in-game content is available to download for its popular basketball videogame that is available in stores now — NCAA® March Madness® 08. This new content has been developed exclusively for the Xbox 360™ video game and entertainment system and is available now on Xbox LIVE® Marketplace for 400 Microsoft Points.

EA SPORTS™ has created a Selection Sunday Bracket Pack that will feature a downloadable 65-team NCAA® Tournament bracket, allowing Xbox 360 users to update NCAA March Madness 08 with the just-announced official Selection Sunday brackets, accurate seedings, and updated team ratings. Fans can authentically replicate the entire NCAA Tournament and play through the "virtual bracket" with their favourite team under the same conditions they'll face throughout March Madness®. EA SPORTS has also created more than 25 alternate/third uniforms for a number of the top teams in the tournament, which will be playable in the bracket download. In addition, the Selection Sunday Bracket Pack will include the authentic Final Four® court from the Alamodome in San Antonio, where one team will be crowned NCAA Division I Men's Basketball National Champion on April 7, 2008.

In the new ratings developed for the NCAA March Madness 08 Selection Sunday Bracket Pack, the four No. 1 seeded teams in the tournament are the University of North Carolina, the University of Memphis, the University of California, Los Angeles, and the University of Kansas, as determined by the NCAA selection committee. However, according to a computerized simulation using the new team ratings and seedings, EA SPORTS predicts the Final Four teams will be the University of Tennessee and Kansas in one semifinal and Memphis against UCLA in the other semifinal.

Also available in the bracket download is the winning arena, as voted by fans, from the recent EA SPORTS NCAA March Madness 08 College Campus Tour. The University of Oregon's McArthur Court has been authentically re-created to accurately reflect the look and feel of Oregon's hallowed arena.

