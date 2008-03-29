EA Mods Take-Two Tender Offer

When Take-Two rejected EA's buyout offer for the umpteenth time earlier this week, they also instituted a shareholder rights plan - a poison pill tactic that would give existing shareholders more room to reject the offer outright or negotiate a higher price - basically making it much more difficult for Electronic Arts to pull off the takeover. EA is not pleased.

"The actions of the Take-Two Board may increase the risk for their stockholders by delaying a potential transaction," said Owen Mahoney, Senior Vice President of Corporate Development at EA. "We continue to believe that our $26.00 per share offer price is full and fair, and that a transaction between Take-Two and EA is the most compelling combination financially, strategically and operationally for all parties."

In response to Take-Two's actions, which include moving the annual stockholder meeting to April 17th, EA has amended its tender offer, extending the offer from April 11th to April 18th, under condition that T2's board either redeem the stock purchase rights issued with the stockholder rights plan, or they are assured the rights have been invalidated, at least in regards to their takeover bid.

I layman's terms? Take-Two laced their stock with poison. EA modified their offer to eliminate said poison. Take-Two moved their stockholder meeting past the offer deadline, and EA extended the offer deadline to compensate. It's very much like watching a chess game - you care about the outcome, but the match itself is boring and a bit confusing unless you understand exactly how the game works.