EA Need History, Geography Lessons

I'm sure that EA did OK at school. But just OK. Sure, they passed stuff like sports and marketing with flying colours, but other subjects were more of a struggle. Like geography. And history. Above is the back of the box for a Central European version of Army of Two. Says to register at EA Support you must be 13 or older in Hungary and...Czechoslovakia. Which hasn't existed since, oh, New Years Eve 1992. Way to keep up with current events, EA!

Army of Two w Polygamii! [Polygamia]