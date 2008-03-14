EA Say Region-Locked Multiplayer Isn't Company Policy

Heeeey, wait a minute. If Army of Two's multiplayer was (apparently) region-locked due to - what amounts to - lag between international players, does that mean future EA games will be doing the same thing?

...this decision was taken by the development team for reasons specific to the AOT gameplay, rather than being an indicator for future games.

Glad that was cleared up. A gaming iron curtain wouldn't exactly do your evil empire nickname any favours, EA.

Region-locking specific to Army of Two [Eurogamer]