EA Say Region-Locked Multiplayer Isn't Company Policy

Heeeey, wait a minute. If Army of Two's multiplayer was (apparently) region-locked due to - what amounts to - lag between international players, does that mean future EA games will be doing the same thing?
...this decision was taken by the development team for reasons specific to the AOT gameplay, rather than being an indicator for future games.
Glad that was cleared up. A gaming iron curtain wouldn't exactly do your evil empire nickname any favours, EA.
Region-locking specific to Army of Two [Eurogamer]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink