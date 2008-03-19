EA Sponsors SCI-FI-LONDON

Electronic Arts today said they will be the official games sponsor for this year's SCI-FI-LONDON, "the UK's only dedicated science fiction and fantastic film festival".
EA will have a bevy of titles on hand as part of their sponsorship including Mass Effect, Command & Conquer 3: Kane's Wrath, Spore and BOOM BLOX. They will also be showing a sneak preview of Dead Space, their upcoming space horror game.
The event runs from April 30 through May 4 at the Apollo West End theatre in London. Hit the jump for the full release.
Electronic Arts UK Signs as Official Games Sponsor for SCI-FI-LONDON
SCI-FI-LONDON today announces that Electronic Arts, the world's leading interactive entertainment software company, will be the official games sponsor for this year's SCI-FI-LONDON, the UK's only dedicated science fiction and fantastic film festival which will run from 30 April - 4 May 2008 at the Apollo West End theatre.
As exclusive games sponsor, EA will be showcasing PC and console titles as part of the festival line-up, to include Mass Effect™, Command & Conquer™ 3: Kane's Wrath, Spore™ and BOOM BLOX™, while festival-goers will also get the chance to see a sneak preview of the forthcoming epic space horror game Dead Space™. As well as seeing exclusive trailers for the games before film screenings, there will be opportunities to play them and win merchandise.
Festival Director Louis Savy said: "We are extremely pleased to have secured EA as our key sponsor for this year's SCI-FI-LONDON festival. Their current and upcoming title roster fits perfectly with our programme, which aims to appeal to a variety of science-fiction fans. Visitors to the show will be in for a treat as they get to see and play some of EA's incredibly cinematic and sometimes scary games."
Gary Booker, EA UK Marketing Director, said: "We're excited to be involved for the first time with SCI-FI-LONDON, a key event for the UK's science-fiction film fanbase. Great story-telling isn't limited to the big screen and we'll be at the festival to show that video games offer a fantastic way of telling and interacting with these stories at the same time."
EA activities during the festival will include:
• The chance for visitors to play some of its key current titles as well as sneak peaks and demos of unreleased games
• Big-screen trailers and teasers
• Supporting SCI-FI-LONDON's artist-in-residence, The Artful Dodger (aka A-Dee), who will create a series of science fiction themed canvases in the window of Forbidden Planet (Shaftesbury Avenue, WC1) from 24th April for 7 days.
Further details of EA's presence at SCI-FI LONDON will be revealed as the festival draws closer.
