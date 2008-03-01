EA Sports Must Globalise

Peter Moore's trying to shake things up over at EA Sports. Sure, they sell an imperial fuckton's worth of Madden and FIFA every year, but they want to sell more. So Moore says they're going to start thinking a little more globally:

We need to globalise, and we're taking many steps to broaden the reach and appeal of our product portfolio. FIFA obviously has global appeal, but this is about more than just selling additional copies of FIFA — this is about truly delivering a global product portfolio.

Advice: new, better, current-gen versions of your creaky old Rugby Union and cricket titles would be a good place to start. After that...I've always felt curling has been grossly under-represented in sporting video games.

