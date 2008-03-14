The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

EA Talks About Their "Tender" Offer and a Line in the Sand

I had a chance to speak with Owen Mahoney, Electronic Arts senior vice president of corporate development, a short time ago about their decision to take their campaign to buy-out Take-Two to the next level.

"The timing of (the offer) was really driving off of what we think is best for the company," Mahoney said. "The offer has been open for two weeks now, the longer it is out there the less valuable it is."

On Tuesday Take-Two reiterated their position during their earnings report conference call that they would not be selling to Electronic Arts.

"We wanted to learn what they had to say and once we learned that we decieded the right thing to do was to bring it right to shareholders," Mahoney said.

Early this morning EA announced their tender offer which would buy up shareholders' Take-Two stock at the same $US 26 a share offered to the company, provided that they can land at least 51 percent of the company.

Come the midnight deadline on April 11 Electronic Arts will either have the shares needed to vote out the board and install their own, buy-out friendly, folks, or they could extend the deadline. They could also, Mahoney points out, decide it's time to walk-away from Take-Two.

"I do not know," Mahoney said, when asked if Take-Two is a done deal. "I don't know if it's a done deal or not, all I know is what we are offering is a fair price.

"Our shareholders expect us to be very price disciplined."

Mahoney added that the EA would still love to come to an agreement directly with the company, but said there really aren't any formal negotiations going on. John Riccitello did call Take-Two management yesterday to let them know about the upcoming tender offer.

You know what they say EA? No? Well take my advice, you've got to hold her, don't squeeze her, never leave her... you've got to try a little tenderness...

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles