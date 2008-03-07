The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

EA Teases The Sims 3

Word has spread far and wide that Freetime would be the last Sims 2 expansion, so that of course can only mean one thing - it's time for The Sims 3! EA has put up a teaser website at http://thesims3.ea.com/ that promises more information on the latest version of the popular people simulation. What's the significance of the giant green emerald dealie? I suppose we'll find out come March 19th. Hopefully the 3rd installment of the game will finally drop all of this silly coddling pretense and get with the Sims 3: Torture Chamber expansion pack.

The Sims 3 to be revealed soon [Eurogamer]

