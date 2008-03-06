The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

EA Tells Jack Thompson to Get Bent

You might recall that last week Jack Thompson offered to come to Electronic Arts assistance in their attempt to try and buy-out Take-Two. (Funny enough, when I first emailed Jack about this he said he didn't care.)

Today Electronic Arts told Jack thanks, but no thanks:

Mr. Thompson,

We have received your letter to EA's shareholder site. In response to your offer to assist in the proposed acquisition of Take-Two, we would strongly prefer that you not get involved in this matter. EA is a strong supporter of creative freedom for game developers. We feel that your past statements - including false claims about content in our games - make any collaboration with you impossible.

Sincerely,
Mariam Sughayer
Sr. Manager Corporate Communications
Electronic Arts, Inc.

Wow, that's about the nicest fuck off I've ever heard. Now get back to the kid's table Jack, the adults have to talk about important things.

