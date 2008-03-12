Early Copies of Super Smash Bros. Brawl, PS3 Rock Band At Perth Gametraders

According to tipster Raze35, the Gametraders in Carillon Shopping Centre, Perth will be receiving "early" copies of Super Smash Bros. Brawl from the US, including Freeloader discs to switch regions.

While we have no exact date, it's better than what Nintendo Australia has provided. Which is nothing.

Raze35 also mentioned that the store is selling imported bundles of Rock Band for PS3, as long as you're happy to commit a chunky $399 to the purchase.

This particular Gametraders has quite a reputation for making gamers' dreams come true. Now, if only I lived in Perth...