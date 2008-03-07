The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Edge Of Twilight Announced

Just how much steampunk can you kids handle, huh? Plenty, if two game announcements sharing the premise in the one day is anything to go by. While Damnation wears the steampunk tag a little more traditionally, Edge of Twilight, by Aussie devs Fuzzyeyes Studios, looks a lot more like a good old-fashioned fantasy game with a few bits of steam and punk thrown in because that's what you kids are all going bonkers for these days. Your steam and your punk. They're pegging it as a "fantasy third-person action adventure game", and it'll be out on PC, PS3 and 360, but won't be out til 2009.
[Edge of Twilight]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles