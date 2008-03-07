Edge Of Twilight Announced

Just how much steampunk can you kids handle, huh? Plenty, if two game announcements sharing the premise in the one day is anything to go by. While Damnation wears the steampunk tag a little more traditionally, Edge of Twilight, by Aussie devs Fuzzyeyes Studios, looks a lot more like a good old-fashioned fantasy game with a few bits of steam and punk thrown in because that's what you kids are all going bonkers for these days. Your steam and your punk. They're pegging it as a "fantasy third-person action adventure game", and it'll be out on PC, PS3 and 360, but won't be out til 2009.

