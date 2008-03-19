Eight Incomprehensible Minutes Of Yakuza 3

Sega's Yakuza 3 (aka Ryu ga Gotoku 3 Kenzan!) is nothing if not cinematic. And while the above clip, the intro to the PlayStation 3 game, may be lacking in action beyond the first minute, the attention to detail in Toshihiro Nagoshi's open-world adventure is still impressive. Maybe it's just me, but I didn't care so much about the language barrier, only hoping that Sega gets this localised—subtitles are just fine, by the way—as soon as is humanly possible. The HD version is even easier on the eyes.
