Elebits 2 Doomed To DS?

According to a GameFly listing—not exactly the most reliable source of information in the Universe—Konami's Elebits 2 is coming to the DS on August 30th. And there is no mention of a Wii version.
Here's hoping that if Elebits 2 hits the DS, it doesn't prevent a Wii version from being released. Because while Elebits (1) failed to light the world on fire, it remains one of my favorite games on the Wii to date.
Elebits 2 [GameFly via Opposable Thumbs]
