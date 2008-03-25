Electronic Arts' CFO Quits

Warren Jenson, the chief financial office at Electronic Arts since 2002, announced this morning that he's riding off into the sunset. No word on why or where he's really headed, but I can't help but think this is odd timing.

Just earlier this month Jenson was comparing the people, studios and IPs of Take-Two to diamonds and now he's thanking everyone for the memories:

"My tenure at EA has provided me with many good friends and memories," said Warren Jenson. "It's time for me to write the next chapter in my career - and I wish EA the best in the dynamic period ahead."

EA chief executive officer John Riccitiello thanked Jenson for building a "first class finance department". The company says they will be announcing a new CFO soon.