EndWar Gameplay



Ubisoft just sent over this trailer for EndWar which features a snippet, a very short snippet of gameplay. What it doesn't show, for some reason, is their super cool user interface which uses, almost entirely, your voice. So far this game is shaping up to be a must get for me if for no other reason than I like the idea of pacing around in front of my television issuing "commands" to my troops. I totally need to figure out where I can buy a swagger stick.