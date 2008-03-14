EndWar Sneak Preview Packed in R6 Vegas 2

Packed in with the retail version of Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Vegas 2 is this neat little surprise: A Sneak Preview disc for upcoming, voice-command, real-time strategy game EndWar.

My excitement was quickly deflated when I realised that while the disc does have some neat EndWar stuff, it doesn't include a demo. Dammit! You do get the announcement trailer, a GameTrailers special about the game called "the future of war" and an EndWar sneak peek preview, featuring the Frag Dolls.

Sucks about the demo, but it's free and still a neat idea.