Eternity's Child Gameplay Explained

I told you he'd email us again! Luc Bernard is back with gameplay details for his upcoming WiiWare title Eternity's Child, including information on the little winged girl who recently joined our hero Angel in the screenshots. EC is an action platformer controlled using both the Wiimote and the nunchuk. Angel maneuvers the level using the nunchuk, while the Wiimote controls that little flying heart we've seen in all of the screenshots. Using said heart as a targeting device, the girl helps Angel out by shooting at enemies. As you can imagine, the mechanic lends itself well to co-op, with one player controlling Angel and the other sadistically letting him die over and over again while giggling. I need better gaming buddies. Keep your eyes peeled over the next couple of weeks, as Luc's email teases an impending gameplay trailer.