Euro 360 Price Cut Coming?

Come this Easter, buying an Xbox 360 in Europe could be cheaper than picking up a Nintendo Wii. News from various industry sources over various web sites suggests that the Xbox 360 is getting a €50 (around £40) price cut across the board come March 14th. Such a move would put the Xbox 360 Arcade system at a price of £150 - less than the price of the £180 Nintendo Wii in the UK. TechRadar attributes the rumour to several well-placed industry insiders, and has also claimed to have gotten confirmation from several retailers in the UK, while several other sites contacting UK retailers have failed to elicit any comment whatsoever. Still, Microsoft recently dropped the price of the 360 in Canada, so I'd say this is one rumour that will more than likely come true. Happy Easter Europe!

