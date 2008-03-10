The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Europe Getting 360 Price Cuts

The rumour was mostly right, if a little off on the size of the cuts: announced over the weekend by the German edition of the Financial Times, Microsoft will this week be slashing the price of two of their Xbox 360 console across Europe. The Pro unit, which currently retails for €339, will be reduced to €299, while an even bigger cut's in line for the Arcade unit, which will drop from €279 all the way down to €199. Which is a full €50 cheaper than a Wii. Can't see the rationale behind this, myself. Not like price has ever been the 360's problem in Europe.

PS - sorry, Britain, no idea if this means you as well. We'll let you know soon as we hear either way.
Microsoft macht Xbox billiger [FT]

