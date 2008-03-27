Europe May Get 80GB PlayStation 3 By Summer

Europeans saddled with nothing but 40GB worth of PlayStation 3 may have another option on the horizon, according to chatter from the scamps at CVG. Their retail pals indicate an 80GB model is incoming, with Sony Computer Entertainment reps doing a terrible job of denying it.

No comforting word on whether it will be partially backward compatible, as the current eighty gigger is, nor is there solid word on a potential pack-in. We wouldn't be at all surprised to see it packed in with some of next quarter's biggest releases, Grand Theft Auto IV and Metal Gear Solid IV.

80GB PS3 planned for the UK this summer? [CVG - thanks, Random!]