The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

European Rock Band Launch Imminent?

MTV & Harmonix have been so quiet of late on European release dates/plans for Rock Band in Europe that many have - quite rightly - begun worrying whether it'd be appearing outside North America at all. This should calm you right down. It's a promo site for the Stag & Dagger Music Festival that'll be taking place in Shoreditch, East London for the first time on May 15. Ostensibly it's a "proper" music festival, with over 100 bands, DJs, etc due to play over the course of the day. But look at the show's sponsors. That big Rock Band logo, for one. And the Harmonix and 360 logos. And the MTV and EA logos elsewhere on the site. If (and going by this scant evidence that's a BIG if!) this is some kind of pre-launch European Rock Band promo, it certainly ties into the April-June timeframe we first heard in January.
[Stag & Dagger, thanks Luke!]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles