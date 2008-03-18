Europe's Exclusive Rock Band Tracks (No Actual Europe, Sadly)

Europe, whenever you finally get Rock Band, you're going to think it's worth the wait. Oh, I haven't touched it in weeks, but when I did have the time to play things like Rock Band, it was just fantastic. Fortunately, EA and Harmonix are throwing you a bone in the form of some Europe-only jams, possibly as an apology for the long, long wait. A batch of EU-only songs was revealed at this weekend's Play.com LIVE fest, including things like Blur's "Beetlebum", Muse's "Hysteria", Die Toten Hosen's "Hier Kommt Alex" and Indochine's "L'Aventurier."

Maybe, when keyboard support is added in Rock Band 2 with an awesome keytar controller, we'll finally get a playable version of Europe's "The Final Countdown". Until then, this'll have to do.

Play.com Live: EA - Rockband, exclusive EU only tracks revealed [ButtonBandits]