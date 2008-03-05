Evil Acquirers Make Bid To Buy Taketooine

As an experienced Man of the Web, I was impressed with EA's quick snatching up of the URL EATake2.com, a site that highlights the numerous reasons why investors would benefit from an Electronic Arts buy-out of Take Two Interactive. But I'm doubly impressed by Lord Riccivader and the Evil Acquirers creation of EatTake2.com. It features a similarly impassioned plea to the people of "Taketooine" about the wonders that await them.

Sure, comparing EA to the Galactic Empire has lost its shine, but seeing a Photoshopped John Riccitiello donning a Darth Vader helmet? That's gold, Jerry. Gold! The guest appearance from "Chatty" Mike Pachter makes it worth your page load.

EatTake2.com [via NeoGAF]