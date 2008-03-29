Ex-Microsoft Honcho Says Consoles Will Die Soon

Will there be a PS4? An Xbox 720? A Nintendo Whatever?! Former Xbox Europe V.P. Sandy Duncan doesn't seem to think so. Duncan, who left Microsoft back in 2004 for personal reasons, says that in the next five or ten years, you won't have anything under your TV. Says Duncan:

There is a definite convergence of other devices, such as set top boxes. There's hardly any technology difference between some hard disc video recorders and an Xbox 360, for example... In fact in 5 to 10 years I don't think you'll have any box at all under your TV, most of this stuff will be virtualised as web services by your content provider.

The next 5 to 10 years sounds a little pie in the sky for that. I mean, two years ago, wireless controllers were a big deal.

Consoles to Die [CVG]