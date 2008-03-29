The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Ex-Microsoft Honcho Says Consoles Will Die Soon

Will there be a PS4? An Xbox 720? A Nintendo Whatever?! Former Xbox Europe V.P. Sandy Duncan doesn't seem to think so. Duncan, who left Microsoft back in 2004 for personal reasons, says that in the next five or ten years, you won't have anything under your TV. Says Duncan:

There is a definite convergence of other devices, such as set top boxes. There's hardly any technology difference between some hard disc video recorders and an Xbox 360, for example... In fact in 5 to 10 years I don't think you'll have any box at all under your TV, most of this stuff will be virtualised as web services by your content provider.

The next 5 to 10 years sounds a little pie in the sky for that. I mean, two years ago, wireless controllers were a big deal.
Consoles to Die [CVG]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles