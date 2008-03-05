Eye Going to Eject

To: Ash

From: Crecente

Re: What Is Happening To The US Dollar? (Someone Make It Stop)

Just be happy you're not Luke... or us, for that matter. The Australian dollar has been absurdly level with the U.S. dollar for months now and it's gotta be killing Luke. I know it sucks every time we send money to Trish's parents in Sydney.

Man, these big conferences really take a lot out of me. Not only do they wear you to a nub, but inevitably, due to the work schedule, stress and flights, I end up getting sick. This time around I caught some nasty sinus thing. Over the past few days the pressure has been slowly building in my head until it peaked today with such force that it felt like my left eye was going to pop right out of my head. Being stupidly pig-headed I've yet to take any sinus medication for it, though today I popped some pain killers and took a long soak in the tub.

What you missed:

