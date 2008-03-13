Eye of Judgment Is Way Cheaper On Amazon

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

I'm sure that I'm not the only one who has been scoping out the PlayStation Eye pack with Eye of Judgment for a few months now, but was thwarted by the $US 70 price tag. Now, for whatever reason, Amazon is selling the bundle for $US 45 (w/free shipping) while other retailers seem to have stood firm at the old price.

I think that this price reduction, coupled with my hopes of uber tank awesomeness making its way to PSN, will cause me to drop some cash later today.

Eye of Judgment [Amazon via CheapAssGamer]

Comments

  • Virduk Guest

    Too bad Amazon won't ship it to Australia :(

