Eye of Judgment Is Way Cheaper On Amazon

I'm sure that I'm not the only one who has been scoping out the PlayStation Eye pack with Eye of Judgment for a few months now, but was thwarted by the $US 70 price tag. Now, for whatever reason, Amazon is selling the bundle for $US 45 (w/free shipping) while other retailers seem to have stood firm at the old price.

I think that this price reduction, coupled with my hopes of uber tank awesomeness making its way to PSN, will cause me to drop some cash later today.



