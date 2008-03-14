The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Fable 2 Brings Gigolos To The 360

My hat's off to Lionhead for setting a game around the 15th-16th century. It's a refreshing change from castles and post-apocalyptic wastelands. Not as refreshing as this latest piece of art for the game, however, which feature this strapping young gentlemen offering his...services. Sure, games have featured proponents of the world's oldest profession before, but not to this level of gender equality. Course, I could be horribly mistaken. Getting "It" could mean the procurement of simple weapons and/or potions, but...it probably doesn't.
