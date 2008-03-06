Fake Pikachu Brings Iraqi Children Happiness

This one is for a good cause. For the kids. Blog A Geek By Any Other Name was watching a fluff CNN piece about an Iraqi kids TV show. The clip showed how the show was a refuge from the war and let kids be, well, kids. Fair enough! Then guess who appeared? PHONEY FREAKAZOID PIKACHU! Yay!! A reporter interviewed one of the Iraqi kids who said that she really loved Pokémon. We bet she'd love the real ones even more.

Even Iraqi Kids Love Pokémon [a geek by any other name via Japanator]