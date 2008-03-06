Famitsu Confirms Disgaea DS

The latest issue of Weekly Famitsu has been poked and prodded by the folks at Akayuki.com, revealing a game that's been rumored since the middle of last year, Disgaea for the Nintendo DS. According to the translator the game is titled Disgaea DS: Prince...and that's all we've got. Simply an announcement that the game exists. No screens, no interesting tidbits, and no telling if the prince in question is Laharl or the aging pop sensation. I'm sure that most Disgaea fans are with me when I say that just knowing it's coming is enough...for now.

Weekly Famitsu info and scans [Akayuki.com via CVG]