Far Cry 2 Screens Show Killing, But Also Love

As you'd expect from a game that's selling itself on its ability to set loads of things on fire, in these new screens for Ubisoft's Far Cry 2, there's fire. And explosions. Big, murderous explosions. But also love, as a mercenary tries to carry his wounded brother-in-arms to safety, from where he can gently tend to his wounds and slowly, every so slowly, nurse him back to health.

[via Gamefront.de]

