Farewell, VH1 Game Break

It looks like another blog is being crushed under he heavy wheels of the internetz. Game Break, VH1's gaming blog is closing its doors. In a final article by editor Harold Goldberg (who single handedly ran the blog since June of 2007), he bids a fond farewell to his loyal readers and talks a bit about his time with the blog. He also let people know where they can find him and where to go to get their daily dose of game news and even gives a shout out to your humble Kotaku team.

And so we bid adieu to Harold and Game Break. You will be missed.

