Fez Music Dude Makes Suda Remix!

All around nice guy Jason DeGroot isn't just one of the dudes responsible for Fez, he's also responsible for other things! He'll be adding his music stylings to the No More Heroes soundtrack in remix form. If you're not familiar with DeGroot's groovy retro music, check out the embedded link above. It's truly fantastic stuff. If you're not familiar with No More Heroes, well.
More Than Fez [Jean Snow]
All around nice guy Jason DeGroot isn't just one of the dudes responsible for Fez, he's also responsible for other things! He'll be adding his music stylings to the No More Heroes soundtrack in remix form. If you're not familiar with DeGroot's groovy retro music, check out the embedded link above. It's truly fantastic stuff. If you're not familiar with No More Heroes, well.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink