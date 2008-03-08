The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Fez Music Dude Makes Suda Remix!

All around nice guy Jason DeGroot isn't just one of the dudes responsible for Fez, he's also responsible for other things! He'll be adding his music stylings to the No More Heroes soundtrack in remix form. If you're not familiar with DeGroot's groovy retro music, check out the embedded link above. It's truly fantastic stuff. If you're not familiar with No More Heroes, well.
More Than Fez [Jean Snow]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles