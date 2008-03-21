Final Fantasy A2 Coming In June

The third game in the Ivalice Alliance series that began with the DS Revenant Wings and continued with the PSP remake Final Fantasy Tactics: War of the Lions now has a North American release date! June 24th is the day Square Enix ships Final Fantasy Tactics A2: Grimoire of the Rift to retail stores across the country. Essentially the follow-up to Final Fantasy Tactics Advance, the developers of A2 extended the gameplay nearly as much as they extended the game's name. New jobs, new classes, a new clan system, large-scale enemies, and over 400 quests, all wrapped up with a new storyline that allows you to team up with FFXII stars Vaan, Penelo, and Al-Cid. War of the Lions for the PSP was nice and all, but this is the FFT game we've been waiting for. Only three months to go!

Dive Into The World Of Ivalice This Summer With FINAL FANTASY TACTICS® A2: Grimoire of the RiftTM

The Latest Square Enix Tactical RPG Enters the Ivalice Alliance on June 24, 2008

Los Angeles (Mar. 19, 2008) Square Enix, Inc., the publisher of Square Enix™ interactive entertainment products in North America, announced today that the latest entry in the IVALICE ALLIANCE™ series, FINAL FANTASY TACTICS® A2: Grimoire of the Rift™ is set to transport players to the fantastical world of Ivalice on June 24, 2008.

Embark on a journey through the vibrant world of Ivalice this summer with FINAL FANTASY TACTICS A2: Grimoire of the Rift. As the third entry in the Ivalice Alliance series, this follow-up to the 2003 Game Boy® Advance release brings the popular tactical franchise to the Nintendo DS™ for the first time. FINAL FANTASY TACTICS A2: Grimoire of the Rift will introduce newcomers to an engaging turn-based, grid-oriented battle system as they make new discoveries alongside the hero in this lighthearted adventure. Long-time fans will enjoy exciting new content and enhancements, including polished game mechanics, intuitive stylus control, and new jobs and classes.

"FINAL FANTASY TACTICS A2: Grimoire of the Rift makes the tactical RPG genre accessible to fans who may be unfamiliar with the grid-based battle system," said Director Yuichi Murasawa. "While maintaining the classic functionality of the much-loved gameplay, this newest release boasts upgrades that enable a more engrossing and fulfilling tactical RPG experience."

STORY

School is out for the summer, but mischievous Luso Clemens must first face detention to make up for his misbehavior. Alone in the library, he stumbles upon an ancient book with magical powers that summons him to the mystical land of Ivalice. Warped into the middle of a battlefield, Luso joins Cid and his clan to set off on an adventurous journey looking for a way home.

FEATURES

* Explore the fantastic world of Ivalice and join forces with famous heroes from FINAL FANTASY® XII - Vaan, Penelo and Al-Cid

* All-new content and enhancements, including polished game mechanics, new jobs, new classes, and a new clan system that enrich the Ivalice experience for fans and newcomers alike

* The North American release will allow players to command characters in battle and navigate through menus all with a tap of the stylus

* Witness vibrant and colorful visuals in dual-screen presentation, made possible by Nintendo DS

* Increased replay value with up to 400 available quests, allowing players to immerse themselves in a multi-faceted storyline

FINAL FANTASY TACTICS A2: Grimoire of the Rift is not yet rated. Please visit the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) website at www.esrb.org for more information about ratings. FINAL FANTASY TACTICS A2: Grimoire of the Rift will be available at North American retailers for the suggested retail price of $39.99 (USD). The official website can be found at http://na.square-enix.com/ffta2/.