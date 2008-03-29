Final GTA IV Trailer Analysis

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

The guys over at Game Videos and EGM posted up this walk-through analysis of the latest, and last, Grand Theft Auto IV trailer picking apart what they see and all the little hidden details that look to make this game shine. During my visit with the Rockstar folks yesterday they told me that about 70 percent of the video was actual gameplay footage. Yes, that chase scene is actual footage. It took one of their guys hours to perfect that high-speed 180. I also love, love the rocket contrails. I hope to get my single player hands on impressions up later today. Check back.

