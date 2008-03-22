Finally, An Overpriced Monster Hunter Case For Fashion Forward Monster Hunter Fans

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Porter's line up of high priced things into which one can stuff a PSP continues, courtesy of the PS Pictogram Monster Hunter Portable 2nd Generation case. In a rare cross promotion that's actually video game related, the case comes covered in Monster Hunter imagery, bringing the PSP's most popular game series to the outside of the portable. Want one? You'll need 11800 yen (about $119 US) and you'll have to put your reservation in by April 4. Sending us photos of your dandy adventures while expensively accessorized will not be frowned upon.

PS Pictogram × Monster Hunter Portable 2nd Generation × PORTER [PlayStation.jp]

