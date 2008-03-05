Finally, Guitar Hero Wii Gets It Right

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Poor Guitar Hero III on the Wii. It's had some problems. If it wasn't mono-only sound, it was lawsuits over mono-only sound, and if it wasn't lawsuits, it was botched sign-ups for replacement discs to fix mono-only sound. So it's only right Activision try and make amends. A good place to start is this new Guitar Hero III bundle for the Australian market, which features not only the correct, Dolby Pro Logic II sound output, but also a second guitar controller. No price given just yet, but since the existing one-guitar pack goes for $140, this should come in at just under $200.

Editor's note: All the details on the pack can be found in our story from yesterday.

  • Dmoli Guest

    @tralfaz23: You must be crazy to think that is a valid complaint

  • huge Guest

    right so... when is this actually out here? is it already?? i havent seen it in target in melbs cbd.

