Finally, Some New Mario Kart Wii Gameplay Clips

Is it me? Have we been unnervingly short on Mario Kart Wii media or am I just getting antsy? The thing is launching next month and gameplay video has been, well, a bit scarce in my opinion. Maybe I've just been living under a thwomp, but finally seeing Princess Peach in her biker outfit doing trick-splits is like a breath of fresh air! Honestly, it looks like they're phoning this one in just a tad, tossing in bikes and tricks to keep us happy, but that may be all it takes. I just hope the online play is up to snuff!

Comments

  • Jack Awesome Guest

    FIRST

    0
  • Joe Awesomer Guest

    Man, I gotta get that game. I can't wait to get 1st place over and over, overseas on the big screen. GET READY, AMATEURS!!
    Good luck...

    0

