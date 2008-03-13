Is it me? Have we been unnervingly short on Mario Kart Wii media or am I just getting antsy? The thing is launching next month and gameplay video has been, well, a bit scarce in my opinion. Maybe I've just been living under a thwomp, but finally seeing Princess Peach in her biker outfit doing trick-splits is like a breath of fresh air! Honestly, it looks like they're phoning this one in just a tad, tossing in bikes and tricks to keep us happy, but that may be all it takes. I just hope the online play is up to snuff!
Finally, Some New Mario Kart Wii Gameplay Clips
