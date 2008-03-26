First Look at Square Enix's New IP

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Yes, Square Enix does make games with out the words "Final" and "Fantasy" in the title. Sigma Harmonics is the company's newest original IP. It's a Nintendo DS title, is 60 percent finished and is slated for summer release in Japan. The game is a RPG complete with leveling up (no surprises there!) and is held sideways while playing (interesting!). Though, Sigma Harmonics is an adventure RPG that has a murder mystery story divided into chapters. Every new chapter, a new mystery happens! We're intrigued. Another scan after the jump.


