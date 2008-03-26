First Look at Square Enix's New IP

Yes, Square Enix does make games with out the words "Final" and "Fantasy" in the title. Sigma Harmonics is the company's newest original IP. It's a Nintendo DS title, is 60 percent finished and is slated for summer release in Japan. The game is a RPG complete with leveling up (no surprises there!) and is held sideways while playing (interesting!). Though, Sigma Harmonics is an adventure RPG that has a murder mystery story divided into chapters. Every new chapter, a new mystery happens! We're intrigued. Another scan after the jump.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink