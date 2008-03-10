The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

First Look at StarCraft II Zerg

This new StarCraft II trailer that just debuted in Korea gives a first look at the Zerg alien race. Great looking trailer! Just checked the news, and no, South Korea hasn't imploded. Yet.

Comments

  • PlasmaDavid Guest

    Well, I came. Seriously, those Zerg swarms look like SWARMS now, damn it's going to be twice as fun to send drophips full of marines to their doom!

    0
  • superjoe @Joe

    Woooooooooooooooooooooo!!!!!! Me want higher res!!!

    0

