This new StarCraft II trailer that just debuted in Korea gives a first look at the Zerg alien race. Great looking trailer! Just checked the news, and no, South Korea hasn't imploded. Yet.
First Look at StarCraft II Zerg
Comments
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
Our Favourite Games Of The Decade
Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.
Well, I came. Seriously, those Zerg swarms look like SWARMS now, damn it's going to be twice as fun to send drophips full of marines to their doom!