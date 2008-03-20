First Look At Witch Touching Game Sequel

You thought SNK would stop at only one witch touching game? You thought wrong! That's right, SNK's Akihabara branch brings us Doki Doki Majo Shinpan 2 Duo. That's right, we're once again witch hunting and poking boobs, but this time around there are twins and a red-headed chick with swords! From the looks of these SNK certainly seems to have turned up the risky channel on the erotic game dial. Screens below.
