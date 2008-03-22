Fist of the North Star Fighter

Back in the day I was a HUGE fan of Fist of the North Star. So when Julien emailed me to let me know that he had just finished his new fighting flash game, Hokuto No Ken, I was pretty psyched.

The game includes 10 characters, a pretty bitchin soundtrack and some amazing graphics, all packed into a flash game you can play on your keyboard. The controls are a bit awkward because they force you to move with the arrow keys and attack with the number pad, but I got used to it pretty quickly.

Hokuto No Ken