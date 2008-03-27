Five New Turok Maps Tomorrow

Touchstone is just tickled pink that Turok has shipped over a million copies worldwide, and to thank all of those players who dropped cash on the re-envisioned franchise, they're giving us a chance to spend some more money on tomorrow's Velociraptor Pack (because it sounds cool), which contains five new multiplayer maps for the price of 400 Microsoft Points or 5 PlayStation 3 "Dollars".

"Turok has captured the imagination of video game players throughout the world," said Craig Relyea, senior vice president of global marketing, Touchstone. "We're now able to expand the multiplayer experience with the release of new maps. These five new maps are sure to satisfy Turok players who are hungry for more multiplayer challenges."

One of the new maps, Co-Op, is obviously a co-op map, while two of the five are simply relit versions of existing maps. Yes, they made Testing Grounds and A Heated Rivalry dark and put em up for sale! I might hold out for the next pack, rumoured to include palette-swapped maps. Hit the jump for more details, as well as the release date for the PC version of the game.

TUROK'S DINOSAURS RUN RAMPANT WITH MORE THAN 1 MILLION UNITS SHIPPED WORLDWIDE

Touchstone Also Announces Velociraptor Pack — Five New Multiplayer Downloadable Maps to be Available on Xbox LIVE Marketplace and PLAYSTATION Network Tomorrow

Release Date of Windows-Based PC Version Revealed

BURBANK, Calif. - (March 26, 2008) - The ravenous dinosaurs of Turok have made their mark all over the globe as Touchstone announced today the intense first person shooter has shipped more than 1 million units worldwide. The company also announced that the dinosaur-infested multiplayer mode of Turok will soon expand with the release of the Velociraptor Pack, five new downloadable maps. The new Turok downloadable maps will be available on Xbox LIVE® Marketplace for the Xbox 360® video game and entertainment system from Microsoft for 400 Microsoft Points and on PLAYSTATION®Network for PLAYSTATION®3 computer entertainment system for $4.99 starting on Thursday, March 27, 2008.

Turok players of all skill levels can play the existing 10 maps with the development team from Propaganda Games. A Turok "Game With Dev" is scheduled for today Wednesday, March 26 from 3-6 p.m. PST on Xbox LIVE® online entertainment network.

Touchstone also announced an April 22, 2008 release date for the Windows-based PC version of Turok, the sci-fi first person shooter. Developed by Propaganda Games, the Windows-based PC version has been optimised for PC by Aspyr Studios. The game will give PC fans the opportunity to experience the engaging, story-driven single player experience and multiplayer modes for up to 16 players. The PC version, which will enable both the mouse and keyboard or a game controller, will be available for $49.99. The new downloadable content for the console versions will be available for Windows-based PC soon after that version's release.

Of the five new Turok downloadable maps for consoles, two are completely new multiplayer maps, one is a new co-op map and two are relit versions of popular multiplayer maps available with the game. Below is a brief description of the five new maps:

* Co-Op - A brand new Turok co-op map for 2-4 players. In this co-op map your Whiskey Company squad has been captured and is being held in a Mendel-Gruman facility designed for holding dinosaurs. You and your team have to break out and make it to the rescue chopper before the Wolf Pack troops decide to feed you to the captured raptors.

* Desolation - A brand new swamp-based map where simple structures are set up alongside a rock cliff to allow helicopters and transports into the area to bring in supplies. There are many hiding spots on this multi-level map which enables numerous quiet kill opportunities.

* Sentinel - Another new multiplayer map and one of the largest Turok maps to date. The setting takes place at the top of a mountain around one of Kane's orbital defence arrays - the very base that shot down the Whiskey Company ship from orbit in the single-player campaign. Also, the presence of a few large dinosaurs on the map can make things very interesting during multiplayer combat.

* Inconclusive Tests - This time the Testing Grounds map takes place at night and offers a different view of the world that now contains more dark hiding spots. A word of caution — watch out for the raptors.

* A Rivalry Continues - As the name suggests, the struggle for the compound from A Heated Rivalry is not over and has extended into the eerie darkness of the night.

Turok, the epic, sci-fi first person shooter, provides an opportunity to interact with dinosaurs like never before. Published by Touchstone and developed by Propaganda Games, Turok is a unique and gritty first person shooter that immerses players into a world of dinosaurs. Turok has a robust online multiplayer feature with a variety of modes and maps for up to 16 players. Competitive multiplayer modes include Capture the Flag, Assault-style Capture the Flag, Deathmatch, Team Deathmatch and War Games, a special objective-based game mode. Turok's co-op feature allows up to four players to team up online in maps inspired by the single-player story but designed specifically for the co-op mode. Unique to Turok, and like the game's single-player campaign, the multiplayer modes include dinosaurs and large insects, which may attack any player and can be lured to attack opponents.

Developed by Propaganda Games, Touchstone's development studio in Vancouver, British Columbia, Turok is rated M for Mature by the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB). The console version is available in stores now for the Xbox 360® video game and entertainment system from Microsoft and PLAYSTATION®3 computer entertainment system for $59.99.

A separate Turok mobile game developed by Living Mobile Studios is now available across carrier or by texting the word TUROK to the number 55655 to download directly to a mobile phone. As Turok, the player must use a mixture of cunning stealth and brutal force to defeat enemies and hordes of fierce dinosaurs in a classic side-scrolling action game. The game includes the ability to hide in the shadows to sneak up on enemies for Quiet Kills or to blast away with a full arsenal, including a bow and knife.

For more information about Turok, log on to www.turok.com.